RANCHESTER — Ranchester Town Council received an update on steps The Hub on Smith is taking to help serve the Tongue River Valley’s elderly population.
The update focused mostly on The Hub’s programs that serve home-delivered meals.
“Currently, just around the county, we serve about 450 to 500 meals on wheels or home delivered meals every day plus probably 80 to 100 congregate meals,” The Hub’s Director of Development Meredith Sopko said.
The Hub is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and has served Sheridan County’s elderly population throughout its history. According to The Hub website, services from the organization have become increasingly utilized, likely as a result of Baby Boomers continuing through life.
“(We’re) trying to take care of our aging community, because we’re all aging,” Sopko said.
According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Sheridan County’s median age is 42.7, about four years older than the national average. Roughly 22% of Sheridan County’s population is 65 or older, compared to about 17% nationally.
Councilor Randy Sundquist encouraged Sopko and Tongue River Valley Program Coordinator Robin Ruff to come to the town with a funding request as it continues work on next year’s budget.
“Just make that if there’s a need for improvement with the budget, let us know about it,” Sundquist said. “I think that’s a very important service you guys provide.”
The Hub and Tongue River Valley Community Center partner and currently serve between 12 and 22 lunchtime meals at TRVCC in Dayton as well as about 15 delivered meals Monday through Friday.
TRVCC Program Director Chad Aksamit said in addition to partnering with The Hub for meals, the organizations partner to host pool tournaments every other Wednesday. The community center also hosts wellness classes, such as safety, nutrition or fitness, specifically geared toward seniors.
• Council unanimously approved the second of three readings for an amendment to its regular meeting schedule.
Council would only meet the first Tuesday of each month should it pass the amendment on third reading. Ranchester Town Council currently meets on the first and third Tuesdays.
• WWC Engineering completed the design for the Tongue River pathway project. A feasibility study, which can be found at trpathway.org, was the first phase of the project. The second phase included the design of the pathway, which would provide a safe walkway along U.S. Highway 14 between Dayton and Ranchester. The third phase will be construction of the pathway.
Construction is expected to cost between $3.5-4.5 million; the town of Ranchester has applied for a $1 million grant from Wyoming Department of Transportation but Dayton Mayor Clifford Reed said he has no intention of helping fund construction.