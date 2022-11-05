SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith is facilitating a fall outing to Buffalo Run Creek Nov. 10.
From 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., participants will hike in the Bighorn Mountains, specifically an open prairie hike about 4,000 feet in elevation at Buffalo Run Creek, located nine miles east of Sheridan.
The hike starts near a reclaimed oil well and up over a pass toward rolling hills and a pond at the bottom. Returning to the ridge, a lunch stop provides sweeping views of the Bighorn Mountains.
The hike is moderate with a couple of short, steep sections. Sunscreen and a hat are encouraged.