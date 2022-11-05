walk stock
SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith is facilitating a fall outing to Buffalo Run Creek Nov. 10. 

From 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., participants will hike in the Bighorn Mountains, specifically an open prairie hike about 4,000 feet in elevation at Buffalo Run Creek, located nine miles east of Sheridan. 

