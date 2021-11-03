SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith and Sheridan Community Land Trust will host the next Explore History program — Black Diamond ByWay Bus Tour — Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m..
This driving tour will take participants through the physical remnants of the once vibrant mining communities of Dietz, Acme, Carneyville (later called Kleenburn), Monarch and Kooi where they’ll learn about and observe evidence of the past coal mining booms of Sheridan County. The TravelStoryGPS app audio tour tells the story of those who lived and worked in the historic coal mining towns just north of Sheridan during the early 20th century.
Download the TravelStory App on an iPhone, iPad or Android phone to prepare for this tour or contact a Hub fun and wellness coordinator to borrow technology. Goose Creek Transportation will also have the tour broadcasted through overhead bus speakers.
At each stop the group will take in the views of a few of the remnants at the coal sites. If the driving tour is canceled due to weather, the Black Diamond Trail virtual tour will be shown in the Hub Café.
Participation on the bus is capped at 11 individuals, and there is an $8 suggested contribution payable at tour time. Participants should meet in The Hub Lobby.
There will be no charge if the group meets in the café for the virtual tour due to weather.