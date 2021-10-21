SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Kristopher Schamber and The Hub on Smith will present Doc Talk from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 27.
The Doc Talk series offers time with knowledgeable community physicians who speak about various health topics in an informal setting.
This month, Schamber will speak to about healthy aging.
The event will include time for a question-and-answer session. No sign up is required and the event is free and open to the public.
Doc Talk will take place in the cafe at The Hub on Smith, located at 211 Smith St.