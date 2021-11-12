SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith will host a discussion on the "Power of Positivity and Preparing for the Holidays" at 10 a.m. Nov. 18.
The holidays can stir emotions and highjack our thinking. Understanding this, and how to reclaim your thinking in positive ways, is key to feeling well and empowered in life.
The Hub fun and wellness coordinators will share practical, powerful how-to’s for the season.
Sign up is recommended but not required, and the event is offered at no cost.
The Hub is located at 211 Smith St.