SHERIDAN — AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program, a free, volunteer-based tax assistance and preparation program, will offer help at The Hub on Smith this tax season.
The Tax-Aide program is aimed at people ages 50 and older and those who have low to moderate incomes, but Tax-Aide is open to anyone free of charge. Individuals don't need to be AARP members to take advantage of Tax-Aide's knowledgeable volunteers, nor will there be any sales pitch for other services. The Internal Revenue Service set Feb. 12 as the date it would begin processing 2021 tax returns. The deadline to file a federal return is May 17.
"For more than 50 years, Tax-Aide has helped low-income Americans file their taxes, and in that time, we've seen how even modest refunds can be a lifeline for older adults struggling to make ends meet,” said Lynnette Lee-Villanueva, vice president of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program. “As the pandemic threatens the health and financial security of millions of Americans, Tax-Aide has innovated new and expanded services to help people avoid missing out on the tax credits and deductions they've earned."
Locally, AARP Tax-Aide has a group of trained and certified volunteers that assisted in this process last year and are ready again this year when the Center For Disease Control and Prevention lists the community out of the “High Contagious Zone for COVID-19.” For now, those interested in utilizing the service should call The Hub on Smith at 307-672-2240 to get on the list for this year’s upcoming tax preparation season from February to April. Once the necessary CDC rating is available, AARP Tax-Aide will be cleared to operate, and a Hub volunteer will contact the list to set tax prep appointments.
On the date of your appointment bring all tax-related paperwork with you along with your last filed tax return.
Masks are required inside The Hub and during each tax prep appointment. Please reschedule if you are ill.