SHERIDAN — Local collectors Ken and Sue Heuerman, Wayne Sullenger and Darla Judes will combine knowledge for the antique roadshow event hosted by The Hub on Smith.
The collectors will give their best estimate as to the value of attendees' precious items.
Those planning to attend are asked to bring just one item per person.
Item drop-off will take place at noon with a 1 p.m. presentation.
The event includes a $5 voluntary contribution and will take place in the Community Room at The Hub, located at 211 Smith St.