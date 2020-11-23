SHERIDAN — The Link — Partners in Pink virtual event participants raised $56,000 for the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation.
The foundation typically holds a walk/run one-day event in person but changed to a monthlong virtual event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds raised by participants will benefit SMH's Welch Cancer Center Comfort Care program. Proceeds will assist with special needs of patients and their families going through cancer treatment.
Participant winners in each category include the following:
• 10K first place: Mandy Galloway, 56 minutes, 39 seconds
• 5K first place: JJ McGinnis, 25:39
• 1.5-mile speed walk, Melanie Daniel, 29:00
To see if you qualify for available screening funds, contact hospital patient financial advocates at 307-675-4620. For more information about the hospital or The Link event, please call The Foundation at 307-673-2418 or visit sheridahospital.org.