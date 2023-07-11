07.11 Big Horn Records_MARLY_001.jpg

To kick off Big Horn Records, Shawn Day plans to host a launch party Thursday, July 13, 2023.

 Courtesy photo | Shawn Day

SHERIDAN — Growing young entrepreneurs has been The Local Crowd’s goal since 2012, and this Thursday, the Northeast Wyoming New Crowd initiative’s first success, Shawn Day, will host a launch party for his new business Big Horn Records. Artist Trisk Munsick and the Innocents recently signed with Big Horn Records, planning to film the video for their new song “Desperate Situation” at the launch party. 

Day started working with The Local Crowd in early March, receiving assistance from The Local Crowd Success Coach Katelyn Heller. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you