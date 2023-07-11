SHERIDAN — Growing young entrepreneurs has been The Local Crowd’s goal since 2012, and this Thursday, the Northeast Wyoming New Crowd initiative’s first success, Shawn Day, will host a launch party for his new business Big Horn Records. Artist Trisk Munsick and the Innocents recently signed with Big Horn Records, planning to film the video for their new song “Desperate Situation” at the launch party.
Day started working with The Local Crowd in early March, receiving assistance from The Local Crowd Success Coach Katelyn Heller.
“He has a cool story,” Heller said. “Shawn is on the board of directors for the WYO Arts Alliance, nominated to the board in 2022. In his short time being involved with them, he noticed a lack of resources for Wyoming-based artists, so he set out on an adventure to build something that will not only stimulate the Wyoming economy but also keep the artists local.”
Music is Day’s passion, he said, playing music when he was young. Day played in London, then moved to Los Angeles to perform solo. He eventually moved to Sheridan to be closer to his family.
Through his involvement in The Local Crowd, Day received varying funds to start his business from a grant provided to The Local Crowd. Heller supplied training modules online, individual coaching when it comes to marketing and resources to get his business started. Energy Capital Economic Development Foundation Vice President of Operations Mike Shober also provided one-on-one coaching for Day.
“I joined him in virtual meetings talking about his ideas on how to get the campaign started,” Shober said. “I wanted to show him how to organize and tell his story. We also talked about what Big Horn Records is, what they want to be and how they want to start the company.”
The launch party is Day’s final step to starting Big Horn Records. The party is ticketed, located at the Black Box Theater at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center in downtown Sheridan, and doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13, starting his The Local Crowd campaign.
After Day’s campaign closes in mid-September, Heller will stop working with the business, allowing Day to explore himself.
“We are really excited and this is a unique way of kicking off a new business,” Shober said. “He will have the tools to be able to do it again if he wants to. Big Horn Records is very successful not in his campaign but as a business to promote Wyoming bands looking forward.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.