Henry B Carrington bookweb.jpg

Mary Ellen McWilliams contributed to the novel, "Henry B. Carrington: Reflections of His Life and Times (1824-1912)".

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — The last week of April 2023, a unique new publication full of old information useful to the understanding of our local and national history rolled off the press. Much of the information almost no one had been aware of over the past 150 years is told in "Henry B. Carrington: Reflections of His Life and Times (1824-1912)," and is published by the Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association as a joint year-long project of the FPK/BTA, the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library's The Wyoming Room and the Big Horn City Historical Society.

The project was instigated by Judy Slack, who suggested a copy of General Carrington's address given 115 years ago at the site of the Fetterman Monument in 1908 be published as well as a bound volume of official papers entitled "Wyoming Opened." This 100-page manuscript had never been published, even by Carrington himself. The document was his research in clearing his name regarding the Fetterman Fight.

Mary Ellen McWilliams is a founder of the FPK/BTA and presently an Advisor to the Board.

Recommended for you