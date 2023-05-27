SHERIDAN — The last week of April 2023, a unique new publication full of old information useful to the understanding of our local and national history rolled off the press. Much of the information almost no one had been aware of over the past 150 years is told in "Henry B. Carrington: Reflections of His Life and Times (1824-1912)," and is published by the Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association as a joint year-long project of the FPK/BTA, the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library's The Wyoming Room and the Big Horn City Historical Society.
The project was instigated by Judy Slack, who suggested a copy of General Carrington's address given 115 years ago at the site of the Fetterman Monument in 1908 be published as well as a bound volume of official papers entitled "Wyoming Opened." This 100-page manuscript had never been published, even by Carrington himself. The document was his research in clearing his name regarding the Fetterman Fight.
As director of The Wyoming Room for five years following Helen Graham's many years of service, Slack had been told by Graham that this copy of "Wyoming Opened" was the single most important document on file there. Someone, most likely Graham, had gathered it with other materials gifted originally by Carrington to Sheridan's Chamber of Commerce, and then from them, to the library. When The Wyoming Room was established, the materials were placed in care there.
Carrington is a name well known here, but it is significant that he was only in the area for six months.
"Carrington is primarily remembered as the officer in charge on Dec. 21, 1866, when William J. Fetterman and his troops rode out from the fort to confront a force of Lakota, Cheyenne and Arapaho warriors — and never rode back," said Cynde Georgen, the book's editor.
Slack had long thought Carrington's manuscript defending his actions should be published, but about a year ago she shared that thought with JoAnne Puckett, a very active board member of the Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association. Puckett, with the support of FPK/BTA President Dave McKee, donated hundreds of hours of her time and talent to expanding on the information.
Besides the information left here by Carrington, they researched and transcribed many volumes of reports containing unpublished materials and rarely seen documents. The story of Carrington's over 20 years battle to get his early reports released to the public is also told. Puckett designed the cover page and historian and artist R.C. Wilson, a 25-year employee of the state at Fort Phil Kearny, now retired, donated many hours to the cover painting.
Their work got a big boost from historian Sonny Reisch who also retired after 25 years of work for the state at the Fort Phil Kearny site. Reisch had been interested in Carrington, he said, since he was in high school. He gave a program in 2022 on Carrington's life, and it was full of surprises. For one example, Carrington had written close to 20 books on a variety of subjects and one of them, "The Battles of the American Revolution" was considered outstanding when published, has been reprinted many times, and is still used today in training Army officers. The Army/Navy Journal described it as "the most accurate and impartial criticism on military affairs in this country which this century has produced." The book included 40 maps. Also, Carrington was an excellent cartographer (map maker) and his maps are also still used today.
In an article included in Serle Chapman's book "Promise: Bozeman's Trail to Destiny," published in 2004, Reich wrote, "When you review the military records you detect that there were ulterior motives, that a lot of things were going on behind the scenes that were unspoken." That comment related to just one of the many highly complex issues of the day on how to deal with the Indian hostilities especially. On reading the new Carrington book today, it is clear there were many complex issues and some still resounding today.
"For those who believe that Carrington's life was defined by the events of that single day, the book provides a combination of new scholarship, unpublished material and rarely seen documents — a more balanced look at a man whose life was shaped by his New England upbringing, his devout faith and opposition to slavery, his passion for history, and an unwavering belief in himself," Georgen said.
While Carrington was heavily criticized by many at the time and also through the years, a report from the Special Commission sent to investigate the cause of that disaster, is included and it reads, "The difficulty in a nutshell was that the commanding officer of the district was furnished no more troops or supplies for this state of war than had been provided and furnished him for a state of profound peace."
"In regions where all was peace, as at Laramie in November, twelve companies were stationed; while in regions where all was war, as at Phil Kearney, there were only five companies allowed." In practically every report written by Carrington to his superiors, and published in this book, Carrington asked desperately for additional troops (always promised), ammunition, guns, horses, and all sorts of supplies, to no avail.
It is not an easy read. The transcriptions were mostly done here from the original handwritten manuscripts, sometimes hard to read. Besides Puckett and Slack, others helping with the publication were Mona Brown and Barbara Cipolla, and Tom Bookwalter and Norvelle Wathen assisted with research.
Slack and Puckett decided to use the original spelling and facts stated even when wrong. It was a tough job. For example, some pages were simply left out, some came with pages tattered or hard to translate from the National Archives or the Library of Congress and were not in great condition. Carrington and everyone else misspelled Kearney (with an 'ey') and Carrington referred to the Wagon Box site as the 'Wagon Bed' site (the fight as after he had left the fort). His original number of soldiers stated as killed in his first report was incorrect.
What today we refer to as the Fetterman Battle or the Fetterman Fight, was referred to then as a "massacre." Considering it was two armies fighting each other, author and historian Dee Brown asked "If you refer to the Fetterman Fight as a massacre then what word do you have to refer to the Sand Creek Massacre where several hundred unarmed Indian women, children and old men were killed and mutilated by Col. Chivington's forces at the Sand Creek massacre, a site with a flag of peace flying over it in 1864."
Perhaps one of the most remarkable entries in the book is from a speech Carrington gave to the Advancement of Science in August 1889 entitled "The Dakota Tribes: Their beliefs and our Duty to Them." In this talk he tells about the mutilation at the Fetterman Fight and explains the spiritual beliefs of the Indians which led to that practice. It ends with his statement "....when our wives and children were in peril, so that no one knew what the next hour would bring of toil or trial, I could not but feel that, if I had been a red man, I would have fought as bitterly, if not as cruelly, for my rights and my home, as the red man fought."
The softcover edition of the Carrington book is available for purchase from the Fort Phil Kearny book store and at Calamity Books in Sheridan.
Mary Ellen McWilliams is a founder of the FPK/BTA and presently an Advisor to the Board.