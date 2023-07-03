Steve Sutton refers to Arvada-native Kenny Clabaugh as The Master when reminiscing about their days together as pickup men for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. That title comes from Sutton, whose father’s and grandfather’s names both sit in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.
After several decades competing together, Clabaugh will join an elite list of rodeo-affiliated members as a Class of 2023 Hall of Fame inductee.
“I am honored,” Clabaugh said. “It was never anything I thought would happen but to be in the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame with my peers is a great honor.”
Pickup men do just that — pick up rodeo athletes off a bronc during the bareback and saddle bronc events at a professional rodeo. Additionally, pickup men catch bulls from bull riding and calves from breakaway, team roping, steer wrestling and steer roping.
The Cowboy Channel called pickup men “The Unsung Heroes of Rodeo” in a Nov. 8, 2022, article. Clabaugh, a longtime ranch owner in Arvada, served as one of those men professionally for the PRCA from 1983 to 2001, when he retired. Clabaugh started his career while attending Casper College in Casper. According to Clabaugh’s friend Teresa Underdown, he was sitting on the back of the bucking chutes and they needed a pickup man. The rodeo coach, Dale Stiles, asked Clabaugh if he would help out, and that is how his career as a pickup man began.
“We picked up on whatever didn’t buck, sometimes it was quite a rodeo,” Clabaugh said.
He picked up for seven National Finals Rodeos between 1983 and 1994 and was hired for one National Dodge Circuit Finals, six National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Finals, two National Indian Rodeo Association Finals, one National Old Timers Rodeo Association Finals, one North American Rodeo Commission Finals, 15 Black Hills Stock Shows in Rapid City, South Dakota, and 20 National High School Rodeo Association Finals, where he earned Man of the Year in 1993.
Clabaugh received his pro card in 1983 at the age of 37.
Clabaugh rode with former Arvada resident Don Malli, who died in a one-car auto accident near Arvada June 17, 2016, as well as Richard Lee Peterson, who died May 15, 2022. Clabaugh rode until he was injured when a horse fell with him during a rodeo. He picked up at his last rodeo in Rapid City, South Dakota, in 2001.
Sutton worked with Clabaugh over three decades, including more than 15 consecutive years at the Black Hills Stock Show and several high school rodeo finals. Sutton said he never shared a meal with the Hall of Fame inductee, yet on horseback in the arena, the duo’s horses knew exactly where the other was going to be at any moment during rodeo pickup events.
“There was something about when we worked together, we knew where the other person was going to be,” Sutton said. “And that's kind of why there's always two people out there, not a one-man job.”
Pickup men work in tandem, with one running in the front and the other working the arena from behind.
“A lot of people aren’t content with being the guy in the back instead of the guy picking up the cowboy, and that did not bother either one of us, because we knew the guy behind was more important than the guy who gets the cowboy.”
Practice eluded the cowboys, but time spent with horses proved integral to success in the arena. Both cowboys attributed their success to the horses.
“We both knew that 95% of the job that we did was credited to our horse,” Sutton said. “If we didn’t mount ‘em good, we didn’t get anything done. We both rode really good horses.”
Sutton said he and Clabaugh spent the entire summer with around 10 head of horses — five experienced horses and five new to the sport. When Clabaugh rode an experienced pickup horse, Sutton rode a new one to determine whether it would make the cut for the big leagues. By the time summer was over, the duo individually determined what horses were fit for the big show — the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada.
“We’d notice that the other one needed the other person in a certain spot, and the horses we were riding would get us there,” Sutton said.
Sutton deemed Clabaugh “The Master,” as the inductee taught Sutton a lot about picking up, starting with saddling up early before an event.
“I made him a little nervous the first time we ever worked a rodeo together,” Sutton said. “It was about a half an hour before it was to start, and he hadn’t met me yet, and he hadn’t seen me anywhere around. I was there, I just hadn’t started saddling yet because I knew the grand entry was a half hour long. I made him nervous the first time we met. After that, I think we got along; we just had to figure each other out.”
Now retired, Clabaugh enjoys life on the ranch, one that filed as an incorporation with the state Oct. 27, 1970.
The 11 class members will be inducted July 15 at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs, Colorado.