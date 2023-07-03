Steve Sutton refers to Arvada-native Kenny Clabaugh as The Master when reminiscing about their days together as pickup men for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. That title comes from Sutton, whose father’s and grandfather’s names both sit in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. 

After several decades competing together, Clabaugh will join an elite list of rodeo-affiliated members as a Class of 2023 Hall of Fame inductee. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

