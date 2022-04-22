SHERIDAN — The Paint Post will host an evening of fun and friendship to benefit the Friends of the Library from 6-9 p.m. April 28.
A portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the Friends of the Library, and more information on their cause will be given at the event.
Established in 1964, the nonprofit Friends of the Library has given more than $1 million to the library system to fund children’s programs, purchase books and other materials, support new and emerging technology, and support staff training in the Sheridan County Public Library System.
Those who sign up are asked to arrive a bit early to socialize and enjoy appetizers at 6 p.m.
Friends of the Library will provide each painter with one complimentary glass of wine or root beer.
Class starts at 6:30 p.m.
To sign up, see thepaintpost.com/calendar.