SHERIDAN — The Paint Post will host an art camp exploring the elements and principles of design as they apply to sculptural art making as well as painting and color theory.
Students will be asked to follow the lesson plan along with the teacher while also given opportunities to make their painting unique to them.
The camp will take place on Mondays beginning Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m. for children in grades kindergarten through third, while each Tuesday beginning Oct. 19 is for students in grades four through eight.
The cost is $99 per child for the four-week session.
For more information, see thepaintpost.com.