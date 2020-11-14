SHERIDAN — A 14-year-old boy walks into his living room after school, mouth gaping, as his music teacher plays a tune on a piano that wasn’t there before he left for school that morning.
Tears welling, he immediately runs over to hug his mother, who drops the camera with which she’s filming his reaction. He hugs his piano teacher, then after mentioning something that happened at school, yells, “There has to be a story behind this!”
Sheridan resident Ron Krikac is the person behind that story, having gifted one of his 17 pianos to an aspiring musician two months ago on long-term loan. Ten of the 17 pianos Krikac owns live in homes and churches all throughout Sheridan County, while the other seven remain scattered throughout Wyoming and the United States.
Krikac started like many other young pianists, hating lessons and neglecting practice. As an adult, he restored a love for the instrument and took to the theory that dedicating 10,000 hours of practice to something makes you a master.
The nearly 80-year-old man started strong, logging around 6,000 hours before pain in his fingers and poor eyesight forced him to switch direction. With a desire for music to remain in his life and newfound love of the instrument itself, Krikac began purchasing used pianos in less-than-ideal condition but with potential to be fully restored. Scouring eBay and used piano websites, Krikac has found at least 17 pianos worth salvaging.
He quickly made friends with piano restoration masters in Laramie and Sheridan, and frequently sets them up with his next endeavor. One is in Steve Westfahl’s shop in Laramie right now, receiving the ultimate treatment of care and attention before Krikac discovers his next loving home where the piano belongs.
Sheridan’s Sam Hoffman received one of Krikac’s pianos on long-term loan this year after the two convinced Hoffman’s wife there was room in the home for a Baldwin grand. Hoffman works as an eye doctor with Sheridan Eyecare Center on Main Street and moonlights as the pianist for First Baptist Church in Sheridan. At church, he plays another of Krikac’s pianos, one gifted in 2015 and piano technician Joel Weber said was like “finding a Ferrari in the middle of nowhere.”
Hoffman started playing piano in third grade and enjoys the art, although his children haven’t quite taken to it despite his prodding.
His favorite aspects of the piano are the keys and the instrument’s ability to play "piano," or quietly.
“You can play super quietly and it still rings out,” Hoffman said.
Because of the limited space in his home, Hoffman keeps the piano top closed and Weber came two months ago to tailor the piano to fit the Hoffman household, dampening the hammers inside the piano to account for the limited space for sound.
Similarly, Krikac gifted Sheridan Junior High School music teacher Tony Sawyer with one of his pianos, a 1913 Steinway with a unique brown casing, unlike the many sleek black-cased instruments in his own home. Sawyer, who played a decent piano gifted to him by his parents when he moved out of their home, remains grateful for the opportunity to play on a Steinway, with which his fingers feel most at home.
“We had Steinways at the college...I love the way it feels because it’s what I’m used to,” Sawyer said before floating his fingers across the ivories to a tune he practiced for two hours Thursday evening. “I love the feel of it, so I’m happy as a clam.
“It’s very controlled,” he continued. “I was talking to my piano students today. It’s kind of like throwing a pebble for a long distance as opposed to a little heavier rock. You can propel more.”
Sawyer also keeps his piano, which has a strong voice like many Steinways Krikac restores, closed to save the ears of his wife and sophomore sons, who all play the piano as well.
Krikac purchased his home in Sheridan in 1993 when he started a job as a communications professor at Sheridan College, having grown up in Sturgis, South Dakota, and needing to relocate to be closer to his aging mother. He’s since moved the dining room table to the center of the living room/dining room to make room for his three pianos: a New York (American) Steinway, a Hamburg (German) Steinway and his 1911 Baldwin “practice piano.” He starts new pieces on the Baldwin — with a Bach meme reminding him to practice taped to a lamp — then moves to the other two to allow the music to properly shine on a Steinway.
His Hamburg Steinway is a special-edition concert-designated piano, which boasts a mellower and bolder sound to the brightly-sounding New Yorker. The keys, though, make it one of Krikac’s favorite instruments.
“Sometimes when you work with a piano, the keys, the pressure you have to use on the keys, is such that you feel like you’re fighting the piano all the time,” Krikac said. “With this piano, I feel like the piano’s on my side.”
Two of Krikac’s other “children” live just down the street in his friend Bob Hill’s home, where Hill keeps a humidifier on like Krikac — set to maintain 30% humidity in the room — so as not to dry out the pianos. The oldest (1890) and heaviest pianos live at Hill’s house, and Krikac tries to work out the ivories as often as he can. He cannot pick a favorite, though, as all have unique qualities.
Krikac, because of his standing as a member of the Sheridan Arts Council, is given the opportunity and often hosts free private concerts in his home for his select guests whenever a pianist is in town for another WYO Performing Arts and Education Center or Whitney Center for the Arts concert performance. Krikac works to make the artist feel at home and allows those he’s influenced with his pianos or other church members to file into his living room for a personal concert from up-and-coming pianists.
Krikac moves all other furniture onto his porch to account for his guests, and leaves one of his Steinways as the star of the room, along with the master who plays it. One of his most favorite artists to play a concert in his home was Dominic Cheli, who in 2019 was the last to leave his home, as he graciously helped Krikac clean up.
The question remains: Why does a nearly 80-year-old Sheridanite purchase and pay for the restoration of pianos just to house them in other people’s homes on long-term loan?
“It’s just so much fun,” Krikac said with a laugh. “There’s something about the hunt for a good piano and finding it and getting it restored. There’s something very satisfying about that.
“And then, of course, the joy of knowing that other people enjoy the piano.”