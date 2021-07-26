SHERIDAN — The public is invited to learn at the upcoming Sheridan Community Land Trust Discovery Session: The Rocky History of Red Grade Trails scheduled for Thursday.
Steve Stresky will draw upon more than 40 years as a professional geologist and a lifelong passion for adventuring in the Bighorns to teach participants about the structural evolution of the mountains, the geometry of strata along its flanks, the differences between rock types, their potential for aquifers and how those rock types and aquifers affect the landscape and how it’s used.
Stresky will also discuss the origin of Red Grade Spring and how such a spring with no seeming source above can form.
Interested participants should meet at Base Trailhead Parking Lot at 6 p.m. Thursday. They'll hike along the Prairie and Tip of the Woods loops. Bring sturdy footwear and water.
For more information, see sheridanclt.org.