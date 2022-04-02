SHERIDAN — The Historic Sheridan Inn is for sale once again but local history experts say many of the Sheridan institution’s historical features will remain regardless of changes in ownership, sustained by a historic preservation easement.
Since first opening its doors in 1893, The Sheridan Inn has played host to William “Buffalo Bill” Cody and local legends, such as the namesakes of Alger Street, Whitney Commons and Grinnell Plaza, according to one Sheridan Community Land Trust article on the inn's history. It was once said to be the finest hotel between Chicago and San Francisco, SCLT explained, boasting the first bathtubs and electric lights in northern Wyoming.
In recent years, however, the inn’s future has been uncertain at times; it has changed ownership three times in the past decade.
First, it transferred from the Sheridan Heritage Center, a local history preservation nonprofit, to a Cheyenne-based bank in early 2013. The heritage center tried for years to transform the inn from a crumbling relic to a functional hotel, seeking a $1.8 million emergency loan to repair the building’s compromised foundation and save it from collapse in 2008. However, the weight of that loan soon became too great to bear, and the bank seized ownership. Shamrock Realty of Cheyenne listed the inn for sale for $1.5 million in March 2013.
By September 2013, the inn had been sold to Oklahoma-based couple Bob and Dana Townsend, the property’s current owners, who promised to adhere to the restoration and rebuilding plan originally outlined by the Sheridan Heritage Center.
“Our names may be on the deed, but that building belongs to the community and to the state, and we hope to be good stewards of that. We know what we do will make Sheridan proud of that inn.” Townsend told The Sheridan Press upon purchasing the building in 2013.
The Sheridan Inn reopened to guests as a hotel and event space in 2015.
Now, the property is for sale once again. According to its listing, the inn is being sold by Buffalo-based real estate firm Forever Western Properties. The asking price is $4.25 million, which includes ownership of the inn’s associated nonprofit and all furnishings.
The property’s broker, Nadine George, declined to comment on the current state of the sale for confidentiality reasons.
Many of the inn’s signature architectural features, however, will remain unchanged by any new owners due to a historic preservation easement, said Sheridan Community Land Trust Historical Program Manager Carrie Edinger.
The Sheridan Inn’s easement was first imposed in 2008 — making it the first historic preservation easement in Wyoming — to help ensure the architectural integrity of the building by prohibiting certain additions and renovations, Edinger said. The easement currently protects the inn’s Buffalo Bill Bar, check-in desk and mailboxes, stone fireplaces and exposed wooden beams as well as all 69 of the inn’s iconic dormers — the windows that project from the building’s sloping roof.
When the property sells, Edinger explained, the preservation easement will be included in the property’s deed.
Edinger said the easement will ensure the property will be properly preserved and remain a reminder of Sheridan and Wyoming history.
“The [Sheridan] Inn plays an important part with the building of the town of Sheridan but also Western Expansion with the railroad…” Edinger said. “It is just a reminder of that time period and all the changes that came about.”