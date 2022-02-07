SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Press earned recognition as the best daily newspaper in the state of Wyoming during the annual Wyoming Press Association Convention in Casper over the weekend.
The Press earned 36 awards in various categories as well as major awards including second place in advertising excellence, second place in typographic excellence, an award for receiving the most individual awards as well as the Deming Cup — which goes to the overall best newspaper in the state to recognize general excellence.
“I am so proud of the entire crew at The Sheridan Press,” publisher Kristen Czaban said. “From our front office, designers and marketing representatives to the newsroom, production team and beyond, this recognition of excellence is directly due to the hard work they put in each and every day.”
This is the first time The Sheridan Press has won the Deming Cup in at least 13 years. In 2019, the newspaper earned first place in advertising excellence as well as 19 other awards. Last year, the staff increased that recognition, bringing home a total of 26 awards.
This year, the 36 awards earned by the staff covered the gamut of categories in the daily newspaper category, which also includes the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in Cheyenne, Casper Star Tribune, Laramie Boomerang and Riverton Ranger.
The following is a list of awards won by Sheridan Press staff for 2021:
First place:
• News-feature — Stephen Dow, “Fighting fires”
• Outdoor/environmental reporting — Stephen Dow
• Headline writing — The Sheridan Press staff
• Use of graphic elements — The Sheridan Press staff
• Information graphic — Deb McLain
• Front page design — The Sheridan Press staff
• Institutional ad — Jon Cates
• Merchandise ad — Jon Cates
• Use of color in ad — Deb McLain, Jon Cates
• Best designed ad — Jon Cates
• Freedom of Information Award — Ashleigh Snoozy
• Best scenic photo — Matthew Gaston
• Best wildlife photo — Matthew Gaston
Second place:
• Spot news — Stephen Dow, “Dayton mayor relieved of duties”
• Feature story — Stephen Dow, “Larger than life”
• Sports feature — Emily Simanskis, “Thomas Sorenson”
• Outdoor/environmental reporting — Ashleigh Snoozy
• Arts/entertainment reporting — Stephen Dow
• Obituary writing — Ashleigh Snoozy
• Information graphic — Deb McLain
• Open page design — The Sheridan Press staff
• Small ad — Jon Cates
• Use of color in ad — Deb McLain, Jon Cates
• Best designed ad — Jon Cates
• Best website — The Sheridan Press
• Best wildlife photo — Matthew Gaston
• Best photo story — Matthew Gaston
Honorable mention:
• News-feature — Stephen Dow, “Wastewater treatment”
• Business/energy reporting — Stephen Dow
• Information graphic — Jon Cates
• Small ad — Jon Cates
• Institutional ad — Deb McLain
• Merchandise ad — Jon Cates
• Use of color in ad — Deb McLain, Jon Cates
• Best designed ad — Deb McLain
• Spot news photo — Matthew Gaston