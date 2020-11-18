SHERIDAN — Netflix released “The Social Dilemma” Jan. 26, 2020 and the film gained popularity among Sheridanites recently. Sheridan High School students, teachers, staff and even some parents took the challenge presented in the film of disconnecting from technology for a set amount of time.
Sources of Strength leadership appreciated the 20 students from the student body who participated in the project, but the group hopes to lead more in understanding the impacts and implications of social media use in their lives.
“The movie itself defines social media and the possible problem, I think that’s a piece of it,” SHS psychologist Dr. Tom Schnatterbeck said. “I think the, ‘How’s this a problem for me?’ is one of those questions individuals — students, adults — have to answer. And if the answer is, ‘It’s not a problem,’ then there’s no real need to solve it.
“I think what "The Social Dilemma" project brought up how it could be a potential problem,” he continued. “One of the responses from one of the students was, 'I never knew there was all this other layer to it.’ They just thought they were playing a game or liking something or just sending a picture, and yet there’s a way that information may be used in ways that they just don’t know.”
"The Social Dilemma" is a documentary directed by Jeff Orlowski that features several former employees of large-name social media sites that reveal intricate, psychological work behind every “like” on Facebook and every retweet on Twitter.
Sources of Strength members, including senior co-leader McKailyn Malles, hoped to approach social media use and, ultimately, cyberbullying from a different perspective. The nationwide SOS leadership created materials to guide student leaders through projects to coincide with "The Social Dilemma."
Instead of approaching cyberbullying with a “don’t do it” message, Schnatterbeck fully backed the idea of educating youth and adults about the influences at their fingertips. He and the SOS group sent out emails to every parent and every student in Sheridan High School, explaining about the project and encouraging participation.
Even with incentives of cash prizes and pizza at the showing, two parents actively responded, 40 students joined a Google Classroom specified for the project and 20 students responded they would participate in the challenge to remain off social media for a week at least in part. Google Classroom provided an avenue for participants in the challenge to air frustrations, observations and thoughts throughout the week and to find support in a blog-like medium.
SOS members interviewed students who participated in the project before it started, garnering feelings prior to the act. Those who participated will also complete an exit interview with SOS members.
Through the survey responses sent out to each student and pre-challenge interviews, Malles and fellow SOS member junior Jenna Sweeny discovered many of their peers didn’t realize the impact of social media on their psyche. Time waster, place for unhealthy comparison and feeling used were negative reactions to social media’s influence on their peers’ lives, while feeling a sense of connection and knowledge of world happenings were positive reactions to utilizing social media.
Just a few days removed from the challenge, Malles has mostly kept off social media and explained the freedom from that aspect of her life as her phone sat face down on the table. Meanwhile, Sweeny — with her phone sitting face up on the table and a smart watch around her wrist, although untouched throughout the interview — mentioned feeling bored throughout the week and out of touch with the ever-changing news cycle of social media during the week-long challenge.
Overall, both students said they and other peers mentioned a better awareness of their surroundings and more time spent with family outside of school hours. Fellow challenge-accepter and SHS literacy coach Jill Langer found added time with her children after work and recognized her improved ability to listen and be present with others.
“I know that for myself I’m constantly thinking, ‘I should put that away, far far away, and I don’t,” Langer said. “I’m always distracted by the notifications that are coming on and checking, and so I was super excited that Tom and his team put this together, this challenge out there, and I really wanted to support it and thought the best way to support it was to take part myself.”
Langer, too, still hasn’t gotten back on Facebook and doesn’t seem to mind.
SOS members will continue to pursue other interactive activities with hopes of involving more students with the concept and content "The Social Dilemma" presents, with an emphasis on the club’s core goal of promoting social-emotional wellness and personal connectivity for each student.
It’s next campaign, titled You Belong, will feature T-shirt designs and multiple efforts for students to feel heard and important.