SHERIDAN — The architecture. The sharing of cultures. The beach. But most of all, members of The Two Tracks loved Middle Eastern children dancing along to American tunes with bandmates and other strangers-become-friends during the Sheridan-based band's March trip to the World Expo in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
"Music — for three minutes, for one hour — can make everybody forget their differences and bring you together," The Two Tracks drummer Fernando Serna said following the trip. "You can’t help it. I don’t care who you are; you can’t help it. That’s why I love music; it’s extremely strong."
One special moment where band lead singer Julie Szwec guided two children and their mother dressed in traditional Middle Eastern regalia through simple dance movements to music exemplified the meaning behind the world fair and its purpose for being held, in the eyes of the Sheridan musicians. The set, performed by America’s Got Talent season six winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. in the USA Pavilion, presented a taste of American culture to thousands of passersby or folks who lasted an entire set.
“We got everybody dancing,” Dave Huebner said of Szwec’s interaction with the children. “They had a great set because nobody else had danced for any other set because we weren’t there to rally the crowd.”
Dubai hosted the 2022 World Expo for 187 days under the theme, “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future” through sustainability, mobility and opportunity. The expo represented 191 different countries through pavilions featuring immersive cultural elements from around the world. Each pavilion included elements of food, architecture, history and culture. For example, the USA Pavilion featured hamburgers and fries as its main food item, civil rights history and information about the U.S. space program.
The Two Tracks contributed to sharing American culture by performing several sets over the course of a few days on the citi Rocket Stage inside the pavilion. The Sheridan-based band yielded stage time to two other bands presenting classic jazz and Motown tunes and America’s Got Talent winners throughout the band’s week there. The Two Tracks played originals in each set mixed in with a few cover folk/country/bluegrass classics with which audiences connected.
“We were playing a bunch of different music, and our music spans a lot of different styles while really sounding very American,” Huebner said. “It’s very classically Americana and the folk tradition that people from all over could immediately recognize, and yet probably have never heard anything like it before.”
Due to Congress banning the funding in 2021, the USA Pavilion was funded entirely by the host country, UAE, for a bill of $60 million, according to an Oct. 6, 2021, article by Reuters reporter Alexander Cornwell. In addition to sharing information with their home country about the experience, Huebner said organizers of the world fair encouraged band members to lobby Congress to have the U.S. pay its own bills for future fairs.
Despite the slight politicking while abroad and rumors of improper use of human labor to build the elaborate pieces of architecture in Dubai, Huebner said once immersed in the actual expo, it was clear the intent of the organizers to celebrate culture and human rights, not thwart or abuse it.
“When you’re at the expo and in the expo, it was absolutely a celebration of human rights,” Huebner said.
Serna said he misses Dubai. Huebner relished the experience and the side trips taken to explore more of the city. Together, the bandmates recognized humanity’s need for one another.
“In the end, basically, we all need each other,” Serna said. “That’s what makes this world tick and will make it work.”