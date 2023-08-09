SHERIDAN — The Two Tracks is set to drop its fourth album Aug. 25. Titled “It’s a Complicated Life,” the album takes inspiration from nature and the band members’ past experiences. 

The band started working on the album two years ago, eventually recording 12 songs in Nashville, Tennessee. The band, consisting of Julie Huebner, Dave Huebner, Taylor Phillips and Fernando Serna, sat down together to write each song, rehearsing them together. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

Tags

Recommended for you