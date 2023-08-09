SHERIDAN — The Two Tracks is set to drop its fourth album Aug. 25. Titled “It’s a Complicated Life,” the album takes inspiration from nature and the band members’ past experiences.
The band started working on the album two years ago, eventually recording 12 songs in Nashville, Tennessee. The band, consisting of Julie Huebner, Dave Huebner, Taylor Phillips and Fernando Serna, sat down together to write each song, rehearsing them together.
Songs include a mix of folk, blues and country, not sticking to one style.
The Two Tracks will begin touring with the new content following the album release Aug. 20 at the Ucross Arts Festival, selling CDs and vinyl records of the new album. Dave Huebner said he looks forward to seeing the response from the community on the new songs.
For the rest of 2023 into 2024, The Two Tracks band plans to travel across the United States to promote the album. From Sept. 19-23, the band will play at the Americana Fest in Nashville, Tennessee.
“I love traveling and playing with this band,” Phillips said. “We are a family and we spend a lot of time together.”
Traveling in a van for hours on end is not for the faint of heart, requiring a close-knit group that enjoys spending time with one another, lead singer Julie Huebner said.
“We try to do fun things while we are on the road,” Julie Huebner said. “We stopped and picked blueberries so we had a huge thing of blueberries that we ate off of for four days in our van.”
When going to events such as Americana Fest, the band enjoys listening to and meeting the other bands.
“We are really spoiled with the live music we get to see and listen to,” Dave Huebner said. “When you meet other musicians on the road, there is a common bond no matter how famous they can be. Everybody has all done it and has all done the grind. You end up becoming friends because you have that commonality. The music community is very supportive.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.