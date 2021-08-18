BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — The Two Tracks will headline the next event in the Big Horn REA Summer Concert Series set for Saturday at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area.
The Two Tracks will perform from 6-8 p.m., and a host of artists — including Ethan Chartier, McKay Fleck and Friends, John Kirlin and Band named Sue — will warm up the stage beginning at 2 p.m.
This is the final event in the Big Horn REA Summer Concert Series, in addition to the music there will be chairlift rides, mountain bike races, various activities, camping, food and beverage vendors.
Entry is $20 for the concert and free for kids 12 and younger. Unlimited chairlift rides are $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased onsite or online ahead of time.
Gates open at 9 a.m.
For more information, check the website.