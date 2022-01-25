SHERIDAN — “If you are more fortunate than others: build a longer table, not a higher fence.”
These words have greeted shoppers at the Union at the Montgomery for years now, but they aren’t just words on a sign, according to Kristi Von Krosigk, who founded the apparel, gifts and home goods store in 2017.
Those words have been a mission statement, a reminder of the importance of blessing others. And Von Krosigk and her staff have treated everyone who has passed through the doors of the Union as not just customers, but family.
“My hope was that anyone who walked through that door felt like they were listened to and valued,” Von Krosigk said.
The word “family” comes up often when talking to Von Krosigk about The Union. She mentions it when talking about the relationships she’s formed with her customers and coworkers. She mentions it while reminiscing about how her own daughters have come of age in the store. And fittingly, family is the reason for the store’s impending closing as well.
Von Krosigk is walking away from the store to spend time with her youngest daughter and 85-year-old mother. Her business partner Stefanie Wilkerson is expecting a child this summer.
“I told Stefanie, ‘If you can do anything, you should spend the time you have with family,’” Von Krosigk said. “Because you’re never going to get it back.”
Von Krosigk formed The Union in 2017 after aiding in the renovation of the old Montgomery Ward building where the business is located. Von Krosigk hoped The Union would connect her oldest daughter Sara with her community as she left for college.
“Sara is a creative and an artist, so I wanted to create a space that would stay connected with her as she went off to college,” Von Krosigk said. “So she helped with the branding of The Union and the logo, and she sold her own art pieces in here. The Union has provided all my daughters with a connection to home.”
When the business started, it had a co-op style with multiple sellers operating from the same space, Von Krosigk said. One of those sellers was Wilkerson, a jewelry artist with her own business Archetype Collective.
“It has always been a space that inspires me, and Kristi has always made it a space for people to come together,” Wilkerson said of The Union. “I was able to nurture my creativity as a jewelry artist and grow my business, Archetype Collective. I grew and stretched myself and loved every minute.”
The bond between Wilkerson and Von Krosigk was automatic, and they quickly became fast friends. Wilkerson eventually joined the business as a partner.
“The bond we had and the chemistry of personalities and background really put a lot of energy into The Union space,” Von Krosigk said.
“Running a store has always been a lifelong dream of mine, and I couldn’t believe I was getting the opportunity to spread my wings,” Wilkerson said. “We had so much fun letting our creativity run wild while bringing some new life to The Union… It has been a journey I will never forget, and out of it I have gained a lifelong friendship and memories to last a lifetime.”
While The Union itself will close at the end of January, Wilkerson and Von Krosigk will remain fast friends and are already talking about potential future collaborations, Wilkerson said.
“We are both excited for the next chapters in our lives and the creativity that will undoubtedly continue to unfold,” Wilkerson said.
For now, the ladies are simply thankful: for the last five years, the relationships they’ve built and the outpouring of support they’ve received from the community.
“I am so grateful to the people of Sheridan for supporting us through the years,” Wilkerson said. “You were such a big part of the magic, and the reason we poured our hearts into it over and over again.”
Von Krosigk has always described The Union as “the place where everything comes together,” and she said she is thankful The Union has been that place for many community members.
“A lot of the comments on social media have been about how we made people feel,” Von Krosigk said. “People really felt valued here. That has been sort of an affirmation that I accomplished what I wanted to do here. If people felt like this was their place too, I did what I was supposed to do.”