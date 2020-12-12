SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center presents A Wonder-Filled (Digital) WYO Christmas this December.
Featuring Sheridan’s talented locals, A Wonder-Filled (Digital) WYO Christmas is a variety-style holiday extravaganza of peace, joy, love and humor and will be available to rent from wyotheater.com Dec. 18-28.
Filmed primarily from the WYO stage, the video captures the close community spirit the WYO is known for and stars local artists performing virtually for friends and family near and far.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer a community holiday event this season,” said Executive Director Erin Butler. “Everything and everyone feel so far away right now, we hope this can bring people together, even in a small way.”
Patrons can purchase tickets at wyotheater.com to rent the performance for a 48-hour period Dec. 18-28.