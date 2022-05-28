BIG HORN — It’s a hard truth many introverts face: At some point, you are going to have to talk to someone.
Whether closing a million-dollar business deal or simply making small talk at the water cooler, communication is key in the business world, said Dustin Olsen, the advisor for Big Horn High School’s theater and speech and debate programs.
And of all the skills students can take with them after high school, the ability to communicate concisely, clearly and confidently may be the most important, Olsen said.
“Being able to get up in front of people and sound educated is important, but also pretty difficult if you’re not prepared,” Olsen said. “We have a saying for our speech group: ‘The thing that scares most people more than death is what we do for fun.’ And there’s some truth to that.”
Extracurriculars like speech and theater prepare students for life after high school by teaching them public speaking and instilling confidence, Olsen said. He’s seen students blossom through years of work in the programs.
“They have grown their confidence and are so much farther along than students who aren’t involved,” Olsen said. “They are ready for whatever the world throws at them after high school.”
Senior Hayden Tellez has been a part of BHHS theater for two years and the speech program for one. He said Olsen recruited him for both programs, and he quickly thrived in both.
In speech, he and his friend Ian Garrison became state champions in the duo competition this year for their performance of the classic Abbott and Costello comedy routine “Who’s on First?” In theater, he’s played a variety of roles, but his peak came this spring with his performance as Gaston in the high school’s first-ever musical “Beauty and the Beast.”
“I definitely learned a lot of communication skills from these programs,” Tellez said. “When I was younger, I was really quiet and shy and joining these programs definitely opened me up more. It’s easier to talk to people now, and I’ve learned how to keep going in spite of my nerves.”
After moving from Cheyenne last year, fellow senior Hailey Cline jumped right into the school’s theater and speech programs.
In speech, Cline performed a dramatic monologue about a girl diagnosed with brain cancer and a poetry piece about loving the villain instead of the hero.
In “Beauty and the Beast,” she played a handful of supporting roles including a silly girl, a spoon and Madame D’Arque, the proprietor of the insane asylum.
That experience, along with her work on other shows like “Into the Woods” in Cheyenne, has given Cline a passion for the theater she hopes to pursue after high school. While she plans to work at a local day care immediately after graduation, her eventual hope is to study theater in college.
“Theater will definitely continue to be a part of my life, although I might do more work backstage than in front of the curtain,” Cline said. “I like being backstage, because it’s a little easier to control what’s happening.”
Tellez plans to study golf management after high school but said he fully expects to use the skills he learned in theater and speech every day in his eventual career.
“If people have questions and concerns, it is going to be a lot easier to talk with them, and I won’t be afraid to speak to them,” Tellez said.
Tellez and Cline said they would recommend the extracurriculars to any incoming students, regardless of plans after high school.
“It’s a great way to build your confidence and get to know people,” Cline said. “We’re a pretty tight-knit group, and I think those friendships will last.”
Tellez agreed.
“For anybody who’s not quite sure what they want to do, theater and speech are great places to start,” Tellez said. “If they’re still trying to find themselves, this is a great way for them to learn and grow.”