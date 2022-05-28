Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.