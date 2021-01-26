SHERIDAN — Legislators passed a small piece of legislation that has large implications on theft charges within the state criminal justice system.
By omitting the word “or” in the statute covering theft charges — which was consolidated last session — those charging a criminal with theft had to prove all elements of the statute instead of just one section.
“During the revision of the statute last year, and the statutory construction of redoing the theft crime, we listed several elements or separate crimes within 6-3-402, but we didn’t have any distinction between the separate sections,” Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police Executive Director Byron Oedekoven said in an earlier committee meeting in 2020. “So at the end of the day when the bill was signed, you had to commit all of the crimes to be found guilty of a theft, and it was certainly not your intention to line up five difference pieces of a theft bill and suggest that a person had to do all of those pieces in order to be found guilty of the crime of theft.”
Per statute structure rules, the word “or” only needs to be included after the first description of theft, which subsequently applies to all paragraphs that follow.
The House Judiciary Committee passed the bill unanimously Jan. 21 during a virtual committee meeting, including “or” and removing the word “knowingly,” allowing for less conjecture regarding the ambiguous word that may prove difficult for attorneys in court.