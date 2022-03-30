SHERIDAN — Doctors at Sheridan Memorial Hospital and the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System shared insight to things they wished patients knew either before, during or after care by medical professionals in the field.
Here’s a list of what local medical professionals want you, their patients, to know.
Dr. David Walker, Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Internal medicine/hospitalist
• We truly do care about you.
“When we are seeing them, whether it’s in the exam room in the clinic or whether it’s in the emergency room or in the hospital, that we truly are there because we love taking care of people and we are called to this business.
“There’s so much training and so many years that go into it, if this was just a job and you were doing it just as a job, there’s a lot of other jobs you can do to make as much money or more money that aren’t nearly as taxing.”
• When making decisions, we’re trying to make those decisions free of bias.
“When we’re in an exam room talking to people, the opinion that I’m giving is what I truly believe is in the best interest for that patient.
“That doesn’t mean they’ll always agree with us, nor should they. But when we’re giving opinions, we’re giving it from the best knowledge that we have with the best intent for their well-being, and it’s not just because somebody told us to.”
• Know advance directives ahead of time.
“It’s a major decision and can change people’s lives, and more importantly the lives of their loved ones where if they had spent the time to think about what their wishes are in life and death circumstances — would they want to be artificially maintained in a ventilator, would they want to be shocked if their heart stopped, would they want to have CPR, or would they be much more comfortable being kept at peace and given dignity, pain medications, things like that.
“I think that could avert a lot of pain and suffering.”
• Financially, we’re trying to make decisions that are in their best interests, not decisions that line our pockets or get the hospital rich or anybody else.
“We’re trying to be fiduciarily responsible as a professional to do the right thing for the patient at the least amount of cost to the patient possible while still being thorough.”
• We wish people sought care more for mental health issues.
“There’s a stigma still in the world, or at least in America for sure, where people are afraid to talk about mental health issues because they perceive it as weakness, especially in Wyoming…there are so many effective ways to manage it that improves quality of life.
“(We want them to know) we (do) not judge them based on the mental health issue and we (see) it as a medical issue just like diabetes…”
• There’s a great amount of complexity that’s required to address overall health care.
“The teamwork approach that we use encompasses everyone — from environmental services to nursing to pharmacy to physical therapy to occupational therapy, speech, case management, social workers, nutritionists — all engaged in one treatment plan for someone.”
Dr. Daniel Bainbridge, Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System
Internist
• Even if we don’t see you as often as you’d think we would, we’re still working on your health care plan.
“A lot of the work we do is not in front of them. We’ll go in, we’ll get the information we need from the patient and examine them, but a lot of the time, as an internist, it’s very cerebral. You’re sitting down, you’re reading, you’re looking over their lab work, their imaging, talking with other providers, formulating a treatment plan, coming up with a diagnosis, speaking with other medical providers in other subspecialties to get them the treatment plan they need, talking with surgeons for possible surgical plans.
“That stuff they don’t see.”
• Come in with written questions instead of a website diagnosis.
“People come up with their own diagnoses based on what they’ve Googled, but a lot of times they don’t even know what to Google so a lot of times they’re just errant in their search. I love when people come in and they have a lot of thought and questions.
“If they already have a diagnosis and they’re thinking about it, that’s great. Then we can collaborate and come up with a plan that suits them. An individual approach to medicine is going to be the way of the future. I love when they have a lot of thought about what we’ve talked about in the past.”
• Honesty is the best policy when talking to your physician.
“A lot of the time, we won’t get the most honest answer on tough questions…For my treatment plan to be adequate and efficacious, I need to have absolute honesty when I ask tough questions.”
• The No. 1 crux of health is your weight.
“Weight loss is paramount for your overall health and holistic ability to manage your own health and manage your immune system. There’s no pill for exercise; that would be the No. 1 prescribed pill. Physical activity is paramount, along with avoidance of processed foods.
“Eat vegetables with every meal that they can tolerate. Vegetables are better than any supplement in your daily meal.”
• Take medications as prescribed.
“We spend all this time and all this money to come up with these treatment plans and these diagnoses that are supported by pharmacotherapy that we prescribe, and people just flat out don’t take their medications. It’s a very common problem.
“Don’t have too many doctors writing prescriptions for you; have your one primary care doctor (writing prescriptions).”
• Doctors don’t pocket your medical payments.
“Doctor’s salaries are not the driving force for (a patient’s) hospital bill. I can’t stress that enough. Doctors are paid less now than in the history of modern medicine based upon what we pay to go to medical school and our salaries now.”