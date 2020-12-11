SHERIDAN — Some of the deer harvested as part of the Sheridan Police Department deer management program tested positive for chronic wasting disease, an issue program manager Sgt. Shuan Gerleman said is typical within a larger animal herd.
Of 23 harvested deer so far, five tested positive for CWD, an increasingly present wildlife disease in the Sheridan County area. SPD officers who harvest the wildlife submit lymph node samples from each deer to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. WGFD officials send the samples with others collected that week to its testing facility in Laramie.
By the time results are returned, the meat has been donated to families in the community who put their name on a list. Because of the risk of CWD, SPD has protocols in place to ensure those receiving donations do not eat infected meat.
“We come back (to SPD), pull the glands out of the neck, put them in a vile with information of the deer that was harvested and the person who took it, and that goes to Game and Fish,” SPD Sgt. Shuan Gerleman said. “It takes usually under a week before we get the results back. If you pick up a deer, you have to sign an affidavit of informed consent. That means you’re accepting this deer but you will not consume any of the meat or process it until you get the results back that the deer tested negative (for CWD).”
The program started with the SPD in 2011 when the archery program didn’t make enough difference in thinning the in-town deer population. For the first few years, SPD officers harvested close to a hundred deer in town. WGFD Sheridan Region biologist Tim Thomas said the permit SPD has with WGFD allows the chief of police or those under his direction to lethally remove up to 100 deer annually. Now, they harvest 30 to 40 each year and donate the meat to families who asked to be put on a list to receive the meat.
While the harvest helps, the herd is beginning to cause a problem with city dwellers
“Our numbers have skyrocketed over the years,” Gerleman said. “There are many deer in town.
“We’re starting to get a lot of deer encounters. House pets get stomped by a deer; we’ve received numerous calls about that this year. People out walking and there’s an aggressive deer standing there that won’t move for some people, things like that.”
Gerleman also believes the increased population in a concentrated area could contribute to CWD. CWD is transmitted via saliva, urine, feces or even infected carcasses from one animal to another. It has not shown transmission in humans eating infected meat at this point, but WGFD officials highly encourage those eating wild game to wait before consuming to see if the animal was infected through testing.
WGFD has seen increased participation in testing, which remains focused internally on female mule deer as that’s the least likely animal a hunter will harvest due to lack of tags for that specific wildlife type. During hunting season, WGFD sends samples to be tested in Laramie weekly, or more often depending on the number of samples turned in by hunters.
Many hunters bring in animal carcasses to have glands removed and tested by Game and Fish officials, while others bring in just the glands with relevant information to fill out paperwork and send them off.
"Most of the people that bring it in want to see, they want to watch and see, 'Where are you finding these?' and 'What do they look like?' and 'How do you know you have the right thing?'" WGFD Sheridan Region Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt said. "We try to show people and say, 'Here's where you can make a cut, here's where you look for those.'"
Schmidt said the CWD working group added material on its website, including a podcast, videos and literature describing common questions about the disease and videos on how to harvest a sample.
Each animal harvested with the deer management program is tested now due to the prevalence of CWD in the area.
With more harvests on the way throughout December, Gerleman and his team of SPD officers specifically trained to harvest animals within city limits hope to thin the herd to eliminate negative encounters and, eventually, CWD prevalence in the area.
“We all like going out and seeing wildlife and everything in town, but if it gets overrun, then we start running into these issues that we’re dealing with right now,” Gerleman said.