SHERIDAN — The third time definitely proved to be a charm for the Untapped Homebrew Fest held Saturday in downtown Sheridan.
According to organizers, the third annual festival presented by the Bighorn Homebrew Club and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center drew a record crowd.
Untapped committee member Barb Adams said about 175 people attended the event outside the local theater on a closed section of West Brundage Street that also included at least seven area homebrewers serving up some of their finest ale various musical groups providing live entertainment.
“We had a really strong turnout,” Adams said. “I think it was our best year for that. People really enjoyed themselves.
“And, they stuck around. They hung out this year, which was fantastic.”
Pat Lederer of Sheridan, a member of the Bighorn Homebrew Club, agreed everyone attending the festival seemed to be enjoying themselves.
“It’s a fun time,” Lederer said, while pouring his two entries, including his homebrewed Colonel Kelly Irish Red and Atilla Light Maple, for festival-goers. “Never a dull moment.”
Lederer added he enjoyed the opportunity to show off his brewing efforts to a larger crowd and talking about his craft.
“Quite a few people stopped to ask questions,” he said.
Pat Suchor said he became interested in homebrewing after receiving a kit as a gift over a dozen years ago.
“I tried it,” he said. “I enjoyed it and have been doing it ever since.”
On Saturday, his efforts were rewarded with the Denny Gresham People’s Choice Award. Lee Feather won the Best in Show category.
“This is a lot of experimentation,” added Suchor, who entered two different ciders and a cream ale in Saturday’s festival.
Festival-goer Stephen Crayton said he enjoyed a chance to test and savor the various home brews.
“I like tasting the different beers, with people adding different flavors,” Crayton said. “I like the idea of something with a little bit more taste. I like it when people experiment.”
This year’s festival was held in memory of Denny Gresham, a 33-year-old resident of Sheridan who was murdered during what authorities deemed was a random car-jacking in April in Billings, Montana.