Museum at the Bighorns
Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns invites Sheridan County students in grades K-12 to enter their artwork featuring local buildings and properties in a poster contest celebrating historic preservation. 

Themed “This Place Matters,” the contest is open to students in any Sheridan County public, private or home school. Entries must be received at the museum by 5 p.m. May 1. 

Recommended for you