SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns invites Sheridan County students in grades K-12 to enter their artwork featuring local buildings and properties in a poster contest celebrating historic preservation.
Themed “This Place Matters,” the contest is open to students in any Sheridan County public, private or home school. Entries must be received at the museum by 5 p.m. May 1.
Winners will be announced at a special event at the museum May 13. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three entries in grades K-4, 5-7, and 8-12. Selected posters will be displayed at the museum through the month of May, and may be featured on the museum’s website, social media feeds and other promotional materials.
For more information, contact Dani Stuckle at 307-675-1150 or director@museumbighorns.org. The Museum of the Bighorns is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find additional upcoming events at museumbighorns.org.