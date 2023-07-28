SHERIDAN — Rebecca Thomas is preparing to say goodbye to Sheridan County after five years, spending the last two as the Sheridan Area Water Supply administrative coordinator. There is currently no plan to replace Thomas as the SAWS board considers a merger with the city of Sheridan.

The SAWS board has recently revisited conversations regarding a merger with the city of Sheridan. Conversations have included three potential consolidation plans and a proposed SAWS board dissolution plan.

Tags

Recommended for you