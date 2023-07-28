SHERIDAN — Rebecca Thomas is preparing to say goodbye to Sheridan County after five years, spending the last two as the Sheridan Area Water Supply administrative coordinator. There is currently no plan to replace Thomas as the SAWS board considers a merger with the city of Sheridan.
The SAWS board has recently revisited conversations regarding a merger with the city of Sheridan. Conversations have included three potential consolidation plans and a proposed SAWS board dissolution plan.
Thomas previously served as an administrative coordinator for Sheridan County Public Health for about three years before asking for a lateral move in April 2021 and taking over as the administrative coordinator with SAWS.
SAWS Project Manager Dan Coughlin added Thomas has been easy to work with in their time together.
“She’s a really enjoyable person to work with, it really has been good,” Coughlin said.
Thomas served as the liaison between Sheridan County and the city for administrative responsibilities, such as coordinating SAWS board meetings and signing checks, as well as day-to-day responsibilities, such as taking in permits and answering phone calls.
In the absence of an administrative coordinator, Coughlin said he and former Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee’ Obermueller likely take over many of the responsibilities associated with the position. He added a replacement won’t be hired in the near future because of the pending merger between SAWS and the city of Sheridan.
“How do you offer a job to somebody that could go away? So, the county staff thinks that it’s best to see if we can keep this together without complicating it with another employee,” Coughlin said.
In the event the merger does not occur, Coughlin said he would be looking for someone with a strong understanding of QuickBooks.
Thomas said she plans to take some time off and spend it with her family after her last day, Friday. After some time off, Thomas said she plans to focus on her digital marketing business.
“This is a good time in my life because we’re going to be empty nesters,” Thomas said. “But, I loved working with the commissioners and everybody that’s been in the planning office. You make good friendships.”
Thomas added she’ll miss working with SAWS board members and being involved with Sheridan County’s planning process.
“We’re going to be good friends. She’s a gardener, we’re gardeners,” Coughlin said. “I hope she stops by.”
Thomas said she plans to stop by for periodic visits.