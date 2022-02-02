SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School history and government teacher and We the People advisor Michael Thomas will offer a presentation as part of the Sheridan College Thickman Faculty Lecture Series Feb. 3.
Thomas will discuss Native American hunting rights and federalism as it relates to the Herrera v. Wyoming tribal hunting case. He'll cover the history of treaties involving hunting rights, the Herrera case and how the U.S. Supreme Court interpreted it, implications for the future and issues with federalism today.
The lecture will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 in Kinnison Hall at the Sheridan College Whitney Center for the Arts.
There is no cost to attend. For more information, call the Sheridan College Foundation at 307-675-0700.