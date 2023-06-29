SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Commissioner Allen Thompson announced he would be leaving the board at the end of July to take over as the executive director for Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP).
Of the three Sheridan County commissioners elected in November, Thompson received the most votes with 8,644.
“I really do appreciate the confidence that the voters put in me in this position as a commissioner and it's with a heavy heart that I leave, especially six months in, but I do think that I'm better equipped and prepared to positively impact the people of Wyoming in this new role than I am as a commissioner,” Thompson said. “And while I very much appreciate their support, I do apologize for leaving so early.”
His election to the board of county commissioners came after nearly 25 years in law enforcement with Sheridan Police Department and the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, the last five of which came as sheriff.
“Even though I was ready to hang up my hat in the law enforcement realm, I wasn't really ready to hang up on public service,” Thompson said. “I felt that commission service was one of the important ways to continue to serve the community. So, I was pretty excited about having that opportunity.”
About seven months after being sworn in, Thompson will have his final day as a Sheridan County commissioner. The desire to continue serving the public that initially drew him to the commission will now be tapped into in a different way.
As WASCOP executive director, Thompson said, he’ll continue serving the public across the state in a more indirect way by helping law enforcement agencies across Wyoming fulfill resident expectations for service.
Thompson was one of two finalists interviewed by the WASCOP executive board. Thompson’s time as sheriff helped make him the standout candidate in the opinion of board members.
“His reputation and his abilities, while he was acting sheriff, was what made that difference. Allen was very well respected across the state of Wyoming in his capacity as a law enforcement leader,” SPD Chief and WASCOP Third Vice President Travis Koltiska said. “He stayed abreast of all current topics. He kept himself self-educated on leadership and current issues.”
Koltiska is in his second year as a member of the executive board; he and Thompson were colleagues at SPD as well. It’s that time spent as colleagues and serving the same community that makes Koltiska excited for Thompson to take the reins for WASCOP.
“I'm very excited about Allen being the executive director for our chiefs and sheriffs. I know his work ethic. I know his abilities and we feel that he's going to help further our mission,” Koltiska said. “I feel personally he'll help further our mission and be a credit to all of law enforcement in the state of Wyoming.”
Thompson said he will also help administrators secure funding, navigate any challenges and continue to help the voices of law enforcement officers and agencies be heard in the Wyoming Legislature.
WASCOP is a one-of-a-kind organization, Thompson said, as it serves sheriffs and police chiefs in Wyoming. He added there are organizations for each position, but only WASCOP serves both in the U.S.
“For us to work together gives us a really good voice across Wyoming from the federal level to neighboring states, to neighboring counties, to the Legislature, to the communities that we serve, all of those things, it helps us work better as an organization to provide the services that the citizens expect from us,” Thompson said.
Early on, Thompson’s plan is to meet with sheriffs and police chiefs across Wyoming to better understand the environments they work in and the challenges associated.
Thompson said he doesn’t anticipate running for office again but he’s learned to never say never.