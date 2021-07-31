SHERIDAN — Thorne-Rider Park will host Science Kids' Picnic on the Pathway program from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
Families are invited to attend, enjoy free sandwiches, chips and drinks provided by Science Kids, as well as family-friendly activities. Participants will learn about local food systems in the Food Forest and search Goose Creek for macroinvertebrates and fish that call the stream home.
Participants will also help collect water quality samples and learn how to keep water healthy and clean.
Thorne-Rider Park is located at 307 W. 14th St.