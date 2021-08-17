CROW AGENCY, Mont. — Thousands of participants and spectators will again descend upon the Crow Indian Reservation, also known as the “Teepee Capital of the World,” in Crow Agency for the 102nd annual Crow Fair powwow and rodeo scheduled to begin Thursday.
Like so many other events, the celebration of the Crow culture was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the five-day event is set to make a grand returnThursday through Monday.
The first Crow Fair was held in 1905 to showcase the tribe’s annual crops but evolved later into a celebration of the Crow culture, according to the “History of Crow Fair: A Family Tradition,” a publication by the 2010 Hardin High School History Club.
The 2021 Crow Fair is expected to again draw as many as 50,000 people to participate in and watch a plethora of activities, including what might be the largest powwow in North America, dance contests, a rodeo and horse races.
The dance competitions are set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday with a grand entry and will feature various age groups performing in categories including Crow style, Chicken, Grass, Jingle, Fancy and traditional Native American dances.
Competing age groups will include golden age men and women, adult men and women, teenage boys and girls and junior boys and girls. There is also a parade dance scheduled for Monday.
The 2021 Crow Fair Rodeo will be held at the Edison Red Bird Memorial Complex in Crow Agency.
Rodeo participants will compete in numerous events, including bareback, bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, breakaway, barrel racing and team roping.
The slack round will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, with performances starting at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and a top 10 performance 1 p.m. Sunday.
Admission for the rodeo is $7 on Friday and Saturday, and $10 on Sunday.
As event organizers prepare for this year’s event, they are also asking visitors to be aware of ongoing fire restrictions. A Crow Tribe Executive Order enacted Stage 2 fire restrictions, prohibiting open flames on the Crow Reservation except for gas stoves or cultural uses, which means no charcoal or campfires.
"Crow Fair welcomes everyone, yet 2021 is a remarkably hot, dry year," Crow Agency officials stated in a recent press release.
"Please watch your cooking every minute," said Bureau of Indian Affairs Fire Prevention Specialist Lee Old Bear said Old Bear said in an open letter to the community. "Because it's so dry, take extra water, a shovel and a fire extinguisher when you camp."
For details on the powwow and rodeo, search “Crow Fair 2021 Powwow” on Facebook.