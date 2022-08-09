SHERIDAN — Three companies have responded to a request for proposals for ambulance service from the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County, with a decision set to be made early next month.
During the Aug. 8 work session of the city council, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said the three respondents were current contractor Rocky Mountain Ambulance; national company American Medical Response, Inc; and a new regional contractor known as the Northeastern Wyoming Ambulance Service.
Each company had a different bid and requested variances from the requirements listed in the request for proposals, McRae said.
The lowest bid came from NEWAS, which bid just $280,000 for a joint city/county contract. This would just be a one-year cost, and the contract cost would be renegotiated at the end of the first year, Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger said.
NEWAS requested a variance from the RFP to use all existing city/county ambulances in order to reduce their startup costs, McRae said. The city and county have a total of four ambulances that could be used by the company, McRae said.
Rocky Mountain Ambulance, which has been providing ambulance service to the city and county for more than a decade, came in with the next highest bid at $640,000 annually for a joint city/county contract.
The company requested two variance requests from the requirements outlined in the RFP, McRae said. The first is to measure their performance not on “911 calls” but on the broader “calls for service.”
“So that would include any transfers they do and any other in-house calls that come direct to them, rather than the 911 calls we (currently) put in our contract,” McRae said.
The second variance request from Rocky Mountain Ambulance was to reduce the fines imposed for failure to perform to the contract requirements. When asked by Councilor Kristen Jennings if any past applicant had asked for such a stipulation, Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish said he had “never experienced it before.”
McRae said RMA’s request was not necessarily a dealbreaker if they were the best fit for the job.
“When you’re in negotiations…anything is on the table,” McRae said. “So we need to consider, would we be willing to reduce a fine in order to get their service? If their service is the best deal and that’s what it takes (to get it), sure, why not? That would be something we would consider.”
AMR — which currently serves the cities of Billings, Montana, and Cheyenne, Wyoming, among others — came in as the high bid with an annual cost of $1.5 million plus a 5% annual increase, McRae said. The company’s variance request involves the use of a computer modeling program to determine the city’s service needs.
“They have a fancy computer model that determines what our service should be,” McRae said. “They think they will be able to tell us what we actually need versus what we have requested.”
Bridger described the RFP process as a “work in progress” and noted the city and county would spend the next month reviewing the proposals and getting answers to unanswered questions. McRae said the city and county hope to award a contract by Sept. 6.
In May, the city ended its current contract with RMA and opened the RFP process. At the time, city attorney Brendon Kerns told council the RFP process became necessary when the city and RMA struggled to agree on what services the contractor should provide and an acceptable rate of payment from the city.
“The current contract is not meeting their needs, and it’s not meeting our needs,” Kerns said at the time. “The problem we’re having is we’re struggling to (answer some questions). What are the services that are reasonable to expect? What kind of things should an ambulance service provide? What should our subsidy be? So in order to go forward and identify those, we have to have an RFP.”
The current contract with RMA will terminate Nov. 17, at which time the new contract will begin, Kerns said.
RMA has contracted with the city since 2011, and the current contract the two entities are operating under began Aug. 28, 2017. RMA is currently paid $120,000 a year for emergency medical services from the city. The agency has an additional $156,000 contract with Sheridan County.
