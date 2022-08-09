SHERIDAN — Three companies have responded to a request for proposals for ambulance service from the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County, with a decision set to be made early next month.

During the Aug. 8 work session of the city council, Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said the three respondents were current contractor Rocky Mountain Ambulance; national company American Medical Response, Inc; and a new regional contractor known as the Northeastern Wyoming Ambulance Service.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

