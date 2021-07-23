DAYTON — Dayton Days is something like a family reunion — if your family reunions include axe throwing, bouncy houses and live music.
No matter where you are in the world, if you’re from Dayton, you find a way to make it back for Dayton Days, according to Dayton Days Committee Chairman Craig Reichert.
“Especially if you grew up in this area like I did, it’s a time to see friends you haven’t seen since last year,” Reichert said. “People tend to converge back in Dayton for Dayton Days.”
“I volunteer in the park every year, and I just love to see all the families come in,” Dayton resident Guy Mitchell said. “It is just fun to see the kids come down and have a good time.”
For decades, the annual Dayton Days has been celebrated to commemorate the small town’s incorporation in 1909. The Dayton Days Committee has been planning this year’s event since March and worked to stretch its $10,000 from the town into three packed days full of fun activities new and old.
The festivities start Friday with the annual Cowpie Classic golf tournament at 5:30 p.m., Reichert said. The InstaGators will provide free music in Scott Bicentennial Park throughout the evening.
While children and parents enjoy a free showing of “Raya and the Last Dragon” in the park Friday, high-schoolers will have their own night of fun for the first time this year, Reichert said.
“We had the movie in the park for the little kids, so we asked, ‘What can we do for the high school kids?” Reichert said. “And we thought, what would be better than a pool party?”
A pool party at the Art Badgett Pool, complete with a DJ, will take place from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Reichert said. Chaperones and certified lifeguards will be present to ensure safety of attendees.
A packed Saturday begins with a Rotary Club pancake breakfast at 6:30 a.m. followed by a competitive mile run at 9:30 a.m.
The annual Dayton Days parade will start at 10 a.m., although it will likely be significantly smaller than in past years, Reichert said.
“We’ve been struggling with not getting a lot of parade entries this year,” Reichert said. “Normally, we have close to 40; this year we will have a hard time getting 15. Sheridan County is just so busy during the summer, and we just got done with Rodeo Week. I think people are just feeling a little burned out and don’t want to brave the hot temperatures to join the parade.”
The parade leads into a variety of events in the park including inflatables, axe throwing, a horseshoe tournament, duck races, a volleyball tournament, dunk tanks and live music by the Dave Munsick Band. The fireman’s water fight will begin at 2 p.m. in the park.
Sunday brings another first-time event: An ATV scavenger hunt across Dayton beginning at noon. Reichert said the event was constructed to honor longtime residents with knowledge of the area’s history.
“You’re given clues on a piece of paper, and you have to take a selfie of yourself in front of that area,” Reichert said. “If you don’t know anything about Dayton, you’re going to struggle with it.”
Other Sunday events include a family frisbee golf tournament at 10 a.m. and a hamburger feed at 4 p.m., both in Scott Park.
It promises to be a fun-packed weekend, but it wouldn’t be possible without the town’s financial backing or the efforts of roughly 20 volunteers, Reichert said.
“There are a lot of people involved and a lot of moving parts to make it work smoothly,” Reichert said. “This event wouldn’t be possible without the people who give so much time to make it a reality.”