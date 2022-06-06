SHERIDAN — Sheridan Boy Scouts Henry Dickinson, Joe Dillon and Harrison Herman earned the formal title of Eagle Scout last month in a Court of Honor Ceremony. The ceremony was held at the Trinity Lutheran Church, marking a lifetime achievement for the three young men.
To become an Eagle Scout, members must dedicate three to five years, earning six different ranks along the way: Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star and Life. Scouts must earn 21 merit badges, and must complete a community service project to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
“They could be things as fun as canoeing and rowing to more serious topics such as first aid and environmental science,” said Scoutmaster Chris Williams. “There is a whole range of experience to earn that these kids can be exposed to.”
Compared to previous years, three Eagle Scouts earning the honor May 9 at one time is unusual for the state of Wyoming, Williams said.
Historic preservation
Sparked from his interest in history, Dickinson’s project at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery incorporated a couple of activities, including reorienting two cannons to original placement, repairing a flagpole, documenting veterans’ grave information for the National Historic Registry and maintaining graves and headstones.
“When I was a Star Scout, going into being a Life Scout, I first started working with a local veteran named Tammy Mansfield in working on cleaning and restoring old gravestones for veterans,” Dickinson said.
Dickinson garnered additional help from the Sheridan Cub Scouts to clean graves and trim back vegetation overgrowth. In addition to cleaning up the site, Dickinson also taught Cub Scouts about the history involved within the area.
Dickinson finished his project Feb. 1, 2021.
Recreation restoration
Dillon dedicated his time to restore another part of the Sheridan community, Three Poles Recreation Area. He organized and led a construction team to create two family-sized picnic shelters. He gathered a large crew to assist in the construction phase, raising more than $6,000 to complete the project.
“I got it done relatively early, allowing me to focus on my job,” Dillon said. “I am still involved in Scouting to a degree, but it is pretty much working right now.”
Dillon completed his project Feb. 1, 2021.
Honoring veterans
Herman took on a project involving the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System, constructing two large elevated garden boxes. Herman completed his project Nov. 5, 2020.
“Each one of these kids has grown a lot in Scouts, and I think they are going to be real successful adults,” Williams said. “Only about 4% of the kids that get into Scouting make it to the Eagle rank, taking some perseverance.”
Now that the Scouts have been awarded the highest honor, they plan to continue volunteering with the Boy Scouts as well as setting their sights for higher education, they said.