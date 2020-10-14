CHEYENNE — Wyoming Department of Health recorded three more deaths related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Lincoln County man died earlier in October. The man had been hospitalized and was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
• An older adult Washakie County woman died earlier in October. The woman was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. It is unclear whether she was hospitalized.
· An older adult Albany County woman died the week of Oct. 12. The woman was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. It is unclear whether she was hospitalized.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 57 coronavirus-related deaths, 6,740 lab-confirmed cases and 1,224 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. The state has 1,726 active cases.