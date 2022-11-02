SHERIDAN — After spending weeks working with mentors to further develop their business ideas, contestants in the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge presented their final pitch to judges Tuesday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
At the end of the night, three walked away winners — earning $5,000 and access to $100,000 in seed funds.
The winners were o.clarkii Reels, HorseWell and Gannett Health.
o.clarkii Reels — a partnership between Zac Sexton, Brad Williams and Rodney Fought — seeks to advance the outdoor industry with its semiautomatic fishing reel, which incorporates a sliding reel foot, adjustable line guide, quick-thread eyelet and sealed gear train.
In addition to being named an overall winner, o.clarkii Reels also earned the audience choice award, which includes another $2,000.
HorseWell, created by Megan Welles, features a myofascial blade designed for horse massage that can be used to treat muscle soreness.
Gannett Health, with Louisa Crosby at the helm, is a direct primary care medical practice serving Sheridan County and the state of Wyoming via telemedicine.
The three winners were chosen from the six pitches presented Tuesday night to the judges, and from 61 total applicants.
Judges for Pitch Night were Black Tooth Brewing Co. co-founder Tim Barnes; WWC Engineering President and CEO Brady Lewis; Annie Magera, owner and vice president of Magera Enterprises, Inc. and founder and managing partner of Lofty Ideas, LLC; Connect Speech Therapy founder Chelsea Paulus; President and CEO of Ptolemy Group Jesus Rios; and Jeremy Scott, business owner, entrepreneur and investor.