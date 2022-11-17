SHERIDAN — Several first responders attended a structure fire at 127 E. Nebraska St. Wednesday at 2:53 p.m.
Sheridan Police Department officers coordinated traffic and bystander control until fire units arrived. Sheridan Fire-Rescue brought the fire under control by 3:25 p.m. by using a hose line through the front door of the single-story, wood-frame residential home. Following extinguishing the fire, the building was ventilated and overhauled to remove all residual smoke, heat and the potential for rekindling.
All occupants of the home were safe, but three pets died in the fire. One person is displaced due to the fire, but no humans were injured during the fire.
Rocky Mountain Ambulance provided standby for civilian and fire safety, and Goose Valley Fire Department provided additional personnel to help fight the fire.
SFR officials ask those in structure fire situations to close all doors possible when evacuating or finding fire in a building.
“A closed door creates a confined compartment, limits the fresh air that the fire needs and slows the fire from extending throughout the building,” an SFR press release stated.