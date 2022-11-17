SHERIDAN — Several first responders attended a structure fire at 127 E. Nebraska St. Wednesday at 2:53 p.m.

Sheridan Police Department officers coordinated traffic and bystander control until fire units arrived. Sheridan Fire-Rescue brought the fire under control by 3:25 p.m. by using a hose line through the front door of the single-story, wood-frame residential home. Following extinguishing the fire, the building was ventilated and overhauled to remove all residual smoke, heat and the potential for rekindling.

