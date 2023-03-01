SHERIDAN — The National Merit Scholarship Program has determined which of the 16,000 semifinalists named in September have met the requirements to advance to finalist standing.
All finalists will be considered for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $31 million that will be offered this spring.
Sheridan High School has three students who have been designated as National Merit finalists, including Aidan Moran, Cameron Reckard and Kyle Rockwell.
About 1.5 million juniors in the U.S. entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as the initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, which represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.
To become a finalist, a semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by the high school principal, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.
National Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.