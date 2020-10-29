SHERIDAN — GrillGate's Tyler O'Daniel earned the audience choice award and one of three top awards at the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Pitch Night Wednesday. 

What usually serves as a night to bring community members together to view innovative entrepreneurial ideas at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center transformed into a livestream event, still honoring three individuals with big ideas. 

Tyler O’Daniel sets up the GrillGate he designed in under two minutes Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. The GrillGate is an aftermarket tailgate with a completely collapsible grill integrated within. The idea being when not in use, the GrillGate takes the shape of the factory/OEM tailgate.

O'Daniel's GrillGate invention is an aftermarket tailgate with a collapsible grill integrated within it.

Jared Koenig demonstrates the ease with which the modular rack he designed can be reconfigured to accommodate different needs Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Iter Arnum's Jared Koenig also won one of the three winning slots. Iter Arnum creates a modular rack that can be reconfigured to meet user needs and will fit a pickup truck box used for hauling gear for adventuring or working.

Jason Hodges, owner of Wolf’s Lighted Crystal Necklaces, begins the process of making a necklace by soldering a light onto a wire in his workshop Friday, Oct. 16,2020. Wolf's Lighted Crystal Necklaces creates handcrafted fantasy themed jewelry and accessories.

Wolf's Lighted Necklaces' Jason Hodges earned a spot on top, as well. Through the business, Hodges creates handcrafted, fantasy-themed jewelry and accessories. He sells the items online, at comic book and fantasy conventions, Renaissance fairs and theme parks.

The top three judge-selected entrepreneur plans will each receive a $5,000 award and access to additional working capital from a $100,000 seed fund.

All finalists will receive incubator space, ongoing counseling and access to some professional services to aid in their business.

