SHERIDAN — GrillGate's Tyler O'Daniel earned the audience choice award and one of three top awards at the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Pitch Night Wednesday.
What usually serves as a night to bring community members together to view innovative entrepreneurial ideas at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center transformed into a livestream event, still honoring three individuals with big ideas.
O'Daniel's GrillGate invention is an aftermarket tailgate with a collapsible grill integrated within it.
Iter Arnum's Jared Koenig also won one of the three winning slots. Iter Arnum creates a modular rack that can be reconfigured to meet user needs and will fit a pickup truck box used for hauling gear for adventuring or working.
Wolf's Lighted Necklaces' Jason Hodges earned a spot on top, as well. Through the business, Hodges creates handcrafted, fantasy-themed jewelry and accessories. He sells the items online, at comic book and fantasy conventions, Renaissance fairs and theme parks.
The top three judge-selected entrepreneur plans will each receive a $5,000 award and access to additional working capital from a $100,000 seed fund.
All finalists will receive incubator space, ongoing counseling and access to some professional services to aid in their business.