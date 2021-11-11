SHERIDAN — Three finalists came out as winners of seed money through IMPACT 307’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge Wednesday at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center: Brit Schmit Jumpsuits and Rompers, RJ Bungert’s Outter Limits lunchboxes and Austin Ledingham and Andrew Leland’s SonaPure hearing protection system.
The three entrepreneur groups will split $100,000 in seed money — based on each individual's business needs — from IMPACT Sheridan, and SonaPure also won extra funds, as they were chosen as the audience choice award winners.
The two other finalists presenting at the WYO Wednesday included Kaya Pehringer’s Mitten’s Moisturizer goat’s milk lotion and Jeremiah Attebury’s Oyster City Mushroom Farm.
Brit Schmit jumpsuits
Brittni Schmit creates jumpsuits and rompers that untie and allow women to use the restroom without having to completely undress, as those pieces of clothing traditionally include one piece with zippers or buttons and require complete removal for restroom access.
The jumpsuits are priced at $310 and the rompers are priced at $130, with hopes to sell her product in local boutiques and through e-commerce and wholesale to consumers and boutiques.
Schmit hopes to find local manufacturers for her line once it's up and running, which will potentially bring jobs paying salaries between $43,000 and $130,000 by 2031.
Outter Limits
Bungert worked in the coal industry and discovered a need for durable lunch boxes with compartments to keep food fresh and cold, so he created Outter Limits for people working in rough environments. The packs allow for multiple ways to organize content and the inside box remains durable enough to hold the creator’s 170-pound body, as demonstrated Wednesday.
Bungert priced his product at $250 and hopes to market it to Sportsman’s Warehouse, Bass Pro Shops and Cabelas, as well as e-commerce sales and trade shows.
While his product is currently produced in China, he hopes to bring assembly, fulfillment, packaging and production jobs to northern Wyoming.
SonaPure
SonaPure’s Ledingham and Leland have prototypes of their product in the ears of dentists currently, and Ledingham said he even uses a pair in his woodshop. The product, which connects to a dentist’s eyewear through a strong magnet, makes it convenient for dentists, who studies have shown experience hearing loss in significant ways.
The idea, which costs $275 per unit, may expand to other high-decibel occupations once the duo becomes established in their idea, they said during their presentation Wednesday. The entrepreneurs’ target market is dental students and dentists early in their career, as their goal is to begin the habit of including hearing protection early on.
They said they anticipate eventually opening a manufacturing company to produce the product in Sheridan.
All five finalists will receive business help at the incubator to develop their ideas moving forward.