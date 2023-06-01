SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, chair of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC), have announced the three Wyoming schools selected to receive a state-of-the-art, $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center.

The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Arapahoe School, Lander Middle School and Sheridan Junior High School the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.

