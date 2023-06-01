SHERIDAN — Gov. Mark Gordon and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, chair of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC), have announced the three Wyoming schools selected to receive a state-of-the-art, $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center.
The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Arapahoe School, Lander Middle School and Sheridan Junior High School the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.
“Congratulations to these three schools, whose submissions showed their dedication to student health and well-being,” Gordon said. “I look forward to seeing the results once the fitness centers are complete.”
“We had a tremendous response from schools throughout the great state of Wyoming. None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of Governor Mark Gordon who helped make this campaign a huge success by putting the health and well-being of children first,” Jake Steinfeld said. “Three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world. I’m thrilled to announce that Arapahoe School, Lander Middle School and Sheridan Junior High School are all being awarded a brand new $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers. Congratulations to all, we look forward to visiting these three schools during our ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall.”
Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Elevance Health Foundation and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. Fit Supply provides the fitness equipment. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.
The DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers will be unveiled during ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall.
For more information about the NFGFC, watch this video or see natgovfit.org.