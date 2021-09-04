SHERIDAN — Tickets are still available for the first ever Forever West Songwriter Festival to be held at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Sept. 9-11.
The festival is a celebration of music and western heritage featuring songwriters Frank Myers, Anthony Smith, Wynn Varble, Brice Long and special musical guest Cory Leone Johnson. These artists have written hits for the likes of Brad Paisley, Lonestar, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Chris Young, Hank Williams Jr, Reba McEntire and Chris Stapleton.
The event will also feature homegrown Wyoming talent, with a special performance Sept. 11 when Nashville and Wyoming songwriters, including Sarah Sample and Dugan Irby, come together to entertain the audience at the WYO Theater.
Opening night will be held at Spear-O-Wigwam at 6 p.m., and tickets are limited. Friday's 6:30 p.m. "Legendary Songwriters" and Saturday's 1 p.m. "Wyoming Icons" and 6:30 p.m. "Legendary Songwriters Encore" performances will be held at the WYO Theater.
Tickets start at $75 for opening night, $30 for adults at the WYO Theater, $25 for seniors, military members and students and $20 for children. The event can also be livestreamed for $20, and those who purchase tickets to all three shows at the WYO will receive 10% off.
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St. and Spear-O-Wigwam is located off of Red Grade Road near Park Reservoir.