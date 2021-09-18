SHERIDAN — Tickets for Rooted in Wyoming’s fifth annual Farm to Table Hoedown remain available for purchase.
The cost is $25 per adult ticket — which includes dinner, one drink ticket and admission — and $10 for children 12 and younger, which includes dinner and admission.
The event will take place Sept. 25 at Born in a Barn and will also include an online auction, which opened Sept. 1. For more information, to purchase tickets or to create your bidding profile, see one.bidpal.net/rootedinwyoming2021hoedown/welcome.
Rooted in Wyoming is a nonprofit organization based out of Sheridan focused on building and nurturing school and community gardens.