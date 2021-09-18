09-07-21 Woodland kids cook 3 DSC_0414.JPG
Woodland Park Elementary School student Hadlee Winne takes a bite of her freshly made fried green tomato salad at Cottonwood Kitchen + Home Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The salads were the culmination between the school, business and the nonprofit group Rooted in Wyoming and preview of the group’s upcoming fundraiser that will feature locally grown foods.

 Dennis Mansfield | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Tickets for Rooted in Wyoming’s fifth annual Farm to Table Hoedown remain available for purchase.

The cost is $25 per adult ticket — which includes dinner, one drink ticket and admission — and $10 for children 12 and younger, which includes dinner and admission.

The event will take place Sept. 25 at Born in a Barn and will also include an online auction, which opened Sept. 1. For more information, to purchase tickets or to create your bidding profile, see one.bidpal.net/rootedinwyoming2021hoedown/welcome.

Rooted in Wyoming is a nonprofit organization based out of Sheridan focused on building and nurturing school and community gardens.

