SHERIDAN — Tickets for Rooted in Wyoming’s fifth annual Farm to Table Hoedown are now available for purchase.
The cost is $25 per adult ticket — which includes dinner, one drink ticket and admission — and $10 for children 12 and younger, which includes dinner and admission.
The event will take place Sept. 5 at Born in a Barn and will also include an online auction, which will open Sept. 1.
Those who create an online bidding profile by Sept. 1 will be entered into a drawing to win $50 in Chamber Bucks.
For more information, to purchase tickets or to create your bidding profile, see https://one.bidpal.net/rootedinwyoming2021hoedown/welcome.