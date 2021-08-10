05-04-2021 BHES Kids Gardening Month_DM 001.jpg
Rooted in Wyoming's Lise Foy teaches second graders at Big Horn Elementary School how to grow potatoes in a burlap bag Thursday, April 29, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Tickets for Rooted in Wyoming’s fifth annual Farm to Table Hoedown are now available for purchase.

The cost is $25 per adult ticket — which includes dinner, one drink ticket and admission — and $10 for children 12 and younger, which includes dinner and admission.

The event will take place Sept. 5 at Born in a Barn and will also include an online auction, which will open Sept. 1. 

Those who create an online bidding profile by Sept. 1 will be entered into a drawing to win $50 in Chamber Bucks.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to create your bidding profile, see https://one.bidpal.net/rootedinwyoming2021hoedown/welcome.

