SHERIDAN — Tickets for the Banff Mountain Film Festival set for April 19 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center are now on sale.
Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world, according to WYO staff.
On the heels of the festival held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. Stops are planned in roughly 550 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe.
From the more than 400 entries submitted into the festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films selected to play in theaters around the world.
Tickets for the show cost $22 for adults and $12 for students, and are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.