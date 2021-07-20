SHERIDAN — Tickets are now on sale for the Sheridan region’s largest craft brew festival, the Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest from 2 to 7 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park Aug. 28.
The Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest features craft brewers from several states and the Sheridan region, providing unlimited tastings. Music and food vendors also will be part of the event. Tickets are $35 each and may be purchased online or at the door. Brewfest goers must be 21 years old or older.
The Fremont Toyota Suds n’s Spurs Brewfest is the major fundraising event of the year for the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds from the event go toward the missions of the Chamber’s committees and other programs and training opportunities for the Sheridan County business community.