10-02-21 OUTDOORS column conservation easmentweb.jpg
Buy Now

A local family worked with Sheridan Community Land Trust to develop a conservation easement outside of Dayton, pictured here in 2013. SCLT voluntary conservation agreements help families pass working land from one generation to the next, can aid ranchers by buying down debt, conserve key habitat for wildlife, birds, fish and plants, and ensure the essential character that makes our home special today remains special forever, according to Chris Vrba.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Community Land Trust

SHERIDAN — Tickets are still available for Sheridan Community Land Trust's “In Bloom” fundraiser featuring Ronan Donovan Oct. 20 at Kinnison Hall in the Whitney Center for the Arts.

Donovan, a National Geographic fellow, will tell stories and answer questions about his experience documenting Yellowstone National Park. 

The evening will include a live and silent auction, featuring items and experiences such as photography lessons and more. 

The night will begin with complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 5 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, see sheridanclt.org.

Recommended for you